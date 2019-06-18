WMC in New York for 2019 NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2019 NBA Draft is almost here!
WMC’s Sudu Upadhyay arrived in New York Tuesday to find a very wet, foggy Big Apple.
The draft is Thursday in Brooklyn and all eyes are on the top picks.
The Memphis Grizzlies ended up with the second pick in last month’s NBA Draft Lottery.
Memphis is widely expected to pick Murray State’s Ja Morant. The point guard could become heir apparent to Mike Conley who is likely to be traded this off season.
Memphis finished the season in a three-way tie for seventh-worst record in the league and had just a 26-percent chance at a top-four pick.
