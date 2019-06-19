Breakdown: Why Stationary Fronts Happen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our weather forecast has been rather unsettled and we have had this pattern before. The culprit for the wetter pattern is a stationary front. A stationary front forms when a cold front or warm front stops moving. This occurs when two air masses are pushing against each other but neither is powerful enough to move the other. In addition of the wind is blowing parallel to the front instead of perpendicular, this can also help a front stay parked across the area.