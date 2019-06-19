Commissioners approve $100K in disaster relief funding for Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners approved $100,000 in disaster relief funding, earmarked for the city of Germantown.
The money comes in the wake of destructive flooding a week-and-a-half ago.
It will be added to the $250,000 the city of Germantown moved from an emergency fund to help affected homeowners.
City leaders say they are still working to assess damage and see if residents will qualify for state and federal assistance.
“The water got waist-high, if not higher, in some homes. People lost everything,” said Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commission vice chairman.
Germantown is in Billingsley's district.
Wednesday, he encouraged his colleagues to approve the deal to send $100,000 in county funds over to help.
“The county coming to the table has been very substantial. We are very grateful,” said Mike Palazzolo, Germantown mayor.
Last week, the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen earmarked $250,000 for resident aid.
In combination with the county money, that makes $350,000.
It will be sent to the Germantown Kiwannis Club, the nonprofit picked to hold and distribute the funds to affected residents.
City leaders say approximately 200 homes were damaged in the flood on June 7.
About 23 had major damage with three to five feet of water inside and 29 had moderate damage with one to three feet of water.
Many affected residents did not have flood insurance
Flood victims have pointed the finger at the city saying storm water drains haven’t been kept up properly.
Mayor Mike Palazzolo said that's not the case, there was just too much rain in a short period of time.
“Our storm water conveyance system has been built and designed for a 10-year flood event. When a 500 to 1000-year event occurs, it inundates the system and the system wasn’t designed for that,” said Palazzolo.
Palazzolo credits volunteers and especially faith based organizations with helping Germantown clean up.
The Germantown Helps Facebook group has been organizing a lot of those volunteer efforts.
A fund for affected residents has also been set up at Iberia Bank.
