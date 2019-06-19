A Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few scattered showers and downpours will be possible through this afternoon but tonight through early Thursday, the main line of showers and storms will move in. These storms will arrive tonight along a front and a few storms will be capable of reaching severe limits. The biggest threats with any stronger storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds. The threat of tornadoes is low but not zero. Rain will taper off early Thursday morning and clouds could linger through most of the day. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 72.
THURSDAY: Showers early then mostly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 10 mph. High 87.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday the first day of summer will bring about more sunshine and a lot hotter temperatures. Highs will climb near 90 but heat will make it feel like 100 to 105 on Friday. While we will be drier with the heat and humidity there could be a pop-up shower in the afternoon Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry and hot.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. The heat index could once again climb as high as 105 on Saturday. A few more downpours could develop on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday and it will remain humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.
