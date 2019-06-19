A Few Strong Storms Possible Tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few scattered showers and downpours will be possible through this afternoon but tonight through early Thursday, the main line of showers and storms will move in. These storms will arrive tonight along a front and a few storms will be capable of reaching severe limits. The biggest threats with any stronger storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds. The threat of tornadoes is low but not zero. Rain will taper off early Thursday morning and clouds could linger through most of the day. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.