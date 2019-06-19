Germantown flood assistance moves to county level for approval

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown officials will discuss the next step in getting federal aid to flood victims Wednesday.
An emergency declaration has already been approved in the city, but now Shelby County Commission must approve one to move along the federal disaster aid.
If the disaster declaration is approved by the county, it will then move to the state level and then federal.
Earlier this month, more than 100 homes were flooded in Germantown after more than 10 inches of rain fell within 24 hours.
Man affected did not have flood insurance because they don't live in a flood plane.
Friday, the board of aldermen approved moving $250,000 to help the victims. But officials estimated $7 million in damage and counting.
People in Germantown were happy with the city's first steps in offering money, but they're hoping to get more help from Germantown and the federal government.
The Shelby County Commission meeting kicks off at 1:30 p.m.
