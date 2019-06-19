High heat and a chance for storms

We will have dry conditions for the first part of the day, but a few scattered storms will be possible this afternoon between 3 and 5 pm. However, the main line of rain will not arrive until a front pushes into the area late tonight. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible between 7 pm and midnight. The rest of the night will feature heavy rain. Highs will be near 90 today and lows will drop to the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 40%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 72.
REST OF THE WEEK: Showers will linger through the afternoon on Thursday, but rain will be east of the area after 5 pm. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow. By Friday, we will have drier conditions and temperatures back up to 90 degrees. The heat index will be between 100 and 105 on Friday. A pop-up shower is possible Friday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. The heat index could once again climb to 105 on Saturday. A few more downpours could develop on Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers will be possible on Monday and it will remain humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.
