High heat and a chance for storms

We will have dry conditions for the first part of the day, but a few scattered storms will be possible this afternoon between 3 and 5 pm. However, the main line of rain will not arrive until a front pushes into the area late tonight. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible between 7 pm and midnight. The rest of the night will feature heavy rain. Highs will be near 90 today and lows will drop to the lower 70s tonight.