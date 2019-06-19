Dozens arrested in West Memphis-area drug trafficking bust

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Federal, state and local law enforcement announced the arrests of dozens of suspects Wednesday in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Justin King held a news conference in West Memphis Wednesday morning to release details about Operation “Money Don’t Sleep," led by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
In totally, 36 people are facing federal charges in connection with the investigation. So far, 27 of those are in custody. Eighteen of those suspects were already on parole or probation for prior convictions.
Investigators say they confiscated methamphetamine, more than a dozen firearms during the operation Wednesday, which included more than 100 law enforcement officers. They also confiscated $15,000 in cash.
According to investigators, Wednesday’s bust was phase two of the operation, launched in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department. The first phase resulted in the arrests of 50 people in July 2017.
“This operation is a perfect example of the continued pressure we will apply to drug distributors,” said Hiland. “We arrested and prosecuted 50 targets in the first phase of this operation, and today we came back for more.”
