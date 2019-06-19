’A Makers’ Studio’ offers workshops and support for creatives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owner of a world-renowned crafting business has picked Memphis as the spot for her next venture.
Amy Howard of “Amy Howard at Home” has founded a new studio in the Broad Avenue Arts District. “Amy Howard At Home” is sold in stores worldwide, but the company’s namesake is happy staying put right here in Memphis.
Memphis has a soul like none other. There are so many creatives here,” said Howard.
Her goal is to invite those creatives into her business, A Makers’ Studio.
“I realized I wanted to take the processes that I had developed over the years of my career and put them in a package to help other creatives,” said Howard.
Howard says many people who have come in to A Makers’ Studio, since it opened last spring, are wanting to start a small business of their own.
“That turns into they open an Etsy store, they start selling at crafts fairs or start selling at market,” said Howard.
Howard created another product line to help entrepreneurs get started. The line includes stencils and paint. Workshops at A Maker’s Studio will teach people how to use it all. For instance, there’s a class where people can learn how to create ombre water colors with stencils on top.
“I want you to be able to get an idea you see on Pinterest or in an expensive magazine, and create it yourself and it not cost a fortune,” said Howard.
