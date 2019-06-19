Man accused of attacking woman with machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a woman is in critical condition after being attacked with a machete Monday, leaving her intestines exposed.
Police say the victim left the suspect, Brennan Jones, at home and was walking westbound on Harris Avenue near Jeannine Street when he attacked her.
According to the police report, Jones forced the woman into a bush, produced a large knife described as a machete and stabbed her multiple times in her stomach and legs.
The victim went to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Police say the attack was caught on surveillance video and the victim identified Jones from a six-person photo lineup.
Jones was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains in jail on $250,000 bond.
