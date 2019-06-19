Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis.
The crime happened Tuesday night on Dunlap Street.
The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators are still on the scene collecting evidence.
The victim has not been identified.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is the second shooting that has occurred on this street in two days. Monday, a 14-year-old was shot just a block away.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.