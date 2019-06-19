2019 Memphis basketball recruiting class assembles for first time as Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve seen their highlights and you may have read about their accomplishments, but now you can actually hear from the players who make up the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball recruiting class that’s ranked number one in the nation.
The group of 7 freshman make up the most heralded class the U of M has ever assembled. They come from all over the country, including a couple from right here at home.
They include Memphians James Wiseman, the number 1 recruit in the country, along with his former East High teammate Malcolm Dandridge, Olive Branch Star D.J. Jeffries and Precious Achiuwa from Nigeria by way of New York for the front court.
The guards are Damion Baugh of Tennessee Prep, and out of towners Boogie Ellis from California and Lester Quinones from New York.
All of them said they only thing that motivates them is to bring the College Basketball National Championship to Memphis.
“To accomplish something, you’ve got to speak it into existence," Ellis said. "So we talk about that stuff and talk about what we’re going to do to accomplish those goals and just being together as family. Because that’s really what’s going to get us there is us being together as one.”
“Bringing it every single time on the court is big and it’s those little things on and off the court that’s going to help us get to where we want to get to, which is national championship,” Lester Quinones added.
James Wiseman, the lynchpin of the group, has his sights set as high as possible.
“It’s the goal; it should be the goal for every team to try to win a national championship, so we’ve got the talent to do it so we’ve just got to leave our egos at the door and just trust each other and we’ll be able to make it happen.”
All Tigers players are in Summer School at Memphis right now and going through light workouts as a team as they get set for their Bahamas trip against teams to be announced in August.
The Trip is set for August 12 through the 19 at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort in Nassau. The U of M will play 4 games during that time.
Tickets are $50 for each game.Tiger Fans traveling as a group get a break on the hotel. To find out how you can make the trip, click on gotigersgo.com.
