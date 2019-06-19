Memphis Congressman spearheads meeting pushing for slavery reparations

WASHINGTON (WMC) - Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen is presiding over a hearing on reparations for slavery in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning. The hearing will look at forming a commission to study and develop reparations for slavery and a path to restorative justice.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's against the idea of paying reparations. He said people alive today should not be paying compensation for something that happened 150 years ago.
"We've tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a Civil War, by passing landmark civil rights legislation," McConnell said. "We elected an African American president. I think we're always a work in progress in this country but no one currently alive was responsible for that."
The hearing will include New Jersey Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, actor Danny Glover, and journalist Nehisi Coates.
The hearing coincides with “Junteenth,” a date when the last slaves in Texas learned they were free.
