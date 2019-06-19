MPD: Woman taken at gunpoint from hotel after man crashed car into her room

Police say a man crashed his car into a room at Red Roof Inn and forced the woman inside into his car at gunpoint.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 19, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 2:05 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a woman considered missing and endangered.

Police say a man crashed a silver car into a room at Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive Wednesday morning. The suspect then reportedly fired three gunshots inside the room and forced the victim into his car at gunpoint before driving off.

Police say a man crashed this car into a hotel room and took the woman inside at gunpoint. (Source: MPD)
Police have identified the woman as 30-year-old Dayley Long. She’s described as white, about 5 feet 6 and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts.

Dayley Long (Source: MPD)
The suspect is described as black, between 40 and 45 years old with a medium height and build and wearing a dark shirt and camouflage shorts.

Call police if you have information.

