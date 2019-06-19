Multi-car crash affecting eastbound I-40 traffic near Whitten exit

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 19, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 4:44 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on eastbound I-40 in Shelby County.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash near the Whitten exit. It happened just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

TDOT estimates it may take an hour to clear the scene. Several of the eastbound lanes are blocked for the time being.

Prepare for delays as a stalled vehicle in the center lane of eastbound I-40 is also affecting traffic near the Sycamore exit.

