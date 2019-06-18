Rain postpones Mississippi State’s College World Series match up with Vanderbilt

By Waverly McCarthy | June 18, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 7:29 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s second College World Series game has been postponed due to rain.

The Bulldogs are set to face the No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt Wednesday at 1 p.m.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

Mississippi State won its first College World Series game in dramatic fashion, defeating Auburn 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth.

The winner of the Bulldog/Commodore match up will play in the winner’s bracket final Friday at 6 p.m. The loser will face either Louisville or Auburn in Thursday’s elimination game.

