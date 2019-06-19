Shelby County Commission working to get budget approved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are working to get next year’s budget approved in a matter of days.
This is the first budget for many of these commissioners and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, since the county general election last fall.
It is a budget cycle that has not come easily, with some changes expected.
Harris first presented his budget in late April.
Commissioners through requests by early June had put the budget out of balance by as much as $78 million though many of those requests were never formally approved..
As commissioners were trying to hammer out the budget in committee Wednesday, Stand for Children and other education advocates rallied outside.
They are urging commissioners to green light millions in SCS requests for new academic investments, as well as tens of millions in capital improvements in the wake of deferred maintenance to facilities.
Commissioners spent hours working through the budget.
“I think we are dealing with an extremely tight budget. Our property tax revenue went up by .08 percent so we are really trying to stretch our dollars in the most meaningful ways,” said Mark Billingsley, Shelby County Commission vice chairman.
“What you see today is we collectively have done a lot of work to find cuts savings in order to make sure most of the budget amendments that have gone through get passed,” said Edmund Ford Jr., Shelby County commissioner.
Commissioners have already indicated they do not intend to raise county property taxes this year.
Monday is the last scheduled commission meeting before the end of the fiscal year, which is at the end of June.
The goal of the commission would obviously be to have the budget approved Monday.
As is true with any budget it is not certain until the final vote meaning changes could come Monday.
