3 Shelby County corrections deputies relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has relieved three corrections deputies of duty after allegations of inappropriate conduct.
An SCSO news release says the deputies are accused of inappropriate conduct while on duty at the Shelby County Jail in downtown Memphis.
According to the sheriff’s office, the corrections deputies will receive pay while an administrative investigation is conducted by the department’s Bureau of Professional standards and Integrity.
No other information was immediately available.
