Thieves tow away stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who stole a car by towing it away.
A doorbell camera caught one of the suspects at the Frisco Avenue home early Sunday morning.
Police said the victim was able to scare the men away, only for them to come back the next day with a pickup truck and tow away the 1991 Honda Prelude.
Both suspects are believed to be in their 40s. The suspects' pickup is maroon with a dent near the driver's tire and no make on the tailgate and a storage container with a green top in the bed of the truck.
If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
