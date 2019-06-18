Tracking a threat of storms Wednesday night

A mainly dry and muggy pattern is in place for now, but a cold front moves into the area late Wednesday night bringing a chance of strong storms to parts of the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 10-20 HIGH: 89
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Storms WIND: SW 5-10 LOW: 72
REST OF THE WEEK: Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and muggy with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. A better probability of storms will develop late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A few storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, intense lightning, and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low but now zero. Rain will end early Thursday morning with clouds lingering through the rest of the day along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Summer begins Friday at 10:54 AM with a partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower and highs near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 80s.
