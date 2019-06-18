Tracking a threat of storms Wednesday night

REST OF THE WEEK: Much of the day tomorrow will be warm and muggy with only a slight chance of a shower or storm. A better probability of storms will develop late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A few storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, intense lightning, and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low but now zero. Rain will end early Thursday morning with clouds lingering through the rest of the day along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Summer begins Friday at 10:54 AM with a partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower and highs near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.