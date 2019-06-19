U.S. Open winner commits to WGC St. Jude FedEx Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another major winner on the PGA Tour is heading to Memphis later this Summer for the World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland committed to the Bluff City’s golf event.
The American is the U.S. Open Champion, after holding off Brooks Koepka by 3 strokes for the win last Sunday at Pebble Beach. It’s his first career major title.
Woodland’s victory shoots him up to number 12 in the World. The invitational already has 4 of the top 10 golfers in the world committed, including number 2 Dustin Johnson, who’s the defending Memphis Winner.
The Tournament runs July 24 through the 28 at the TPC at Southwind.
