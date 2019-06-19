MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What’s next for the Achievement School District? That’s the question many people are asking after the state-run district’s leader, Dr. Sharon Griffin, stepped down last week.
Two Memphis lawmakers who sit on the Tennessee House Education Committee agreed Dr. Griffin stepping down as chief of the Achievement School District is a big loss. But they differ on what should happen next.
When Dr. Sharon Griffin took over the state's Achievement School District 14 months ago, many people hoped she would have the same success she had leading Shelby County's iZone schools. But State Representative Antonio Parkinson, D- Memphis, a member the House Education Committee, thinks Griffin met a brick wall.
“I believe in Dr. Griffin,” said Parkinson. “If you had no intentions of really letting her do the work of turnaround, then that's problematic.”
Parkinson said despite the state spending $10,500 per student, none of the Memphis-area charter schools in the ASD have ever come off the Priority List. Schools on that list rank in the bottom five percent. With Griffin's resignation, he's renewing his call to abolish the ASD.
“We have to ask how long are we going to be giving our taxpayer dollars away for this failed initiative. It’s a failed initiative,” said Parkinson.
But State Representative Mark White, R-Memphis, who chairs the House Education Committee, says that's not really an option.
“[Parkinson’s] been talking about that for many years. It’s not as simple as abolishing that because we are under federal mandate to have a state intervention plan,” said White.
White called Dr. Griffin’s departure disappointing, given her passion and experience.
“The Achievement School District has the task of bringing up our lowest performing schools,” said White. “Lots of challenges there, and the state is trying to put input; the Department of Education is trying to put input; so there may have been a little frustration on her part."
White says what's needed now is stability and he looks forward to learning the education department’s plan for ASD.
Parkinson has asked White to hold a hearing on the Achievement School District. White says he'll consider it but doesn't want that hearing to turn into an “open complaint session.”
Griffin submitted her resignation to the Tennessee Department of Education on Friday.
“Working for the TDOE and the awesome and amazing students/families in the ASD, has been a wonderful experience and I am very grateful to have been part of this organization,” she wrote.
Nashville Metro Schools said Griffin has been hired to serve as their chief of innovation starting on July 1st.
The Tennessee Department of Education said they hope to have an interim superintendent of ASD appointed by the end of the week.
It will be the ASD’s fifth leader in seven years.
