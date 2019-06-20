City of Memphis opens after-hours cooling center at Lewis Senior Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is opening the after-hours cooling center at Lewis Senior Center, 1188 N. Parkway. It opens at 7 p.m. and will remain open until further notice.
Residents without sufficient air conditioning or electricity can seek shelter while the cooling center is open.
Primary locations for cooling centers are malls, shopping centers, libraries and community centers that are open during normal business hours.
Those interested in staying overnight can reach out to the Union Mission or the Salvation Army.
For transportation assistance, call the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (9010 636-2525.
