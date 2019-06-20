Family of Ismael Lopez files federal lawsuit against Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The widow of Ismael Lopez has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Southaven, Southaven Police Department and its officers.
Lopez was shot and killed by Southaven officers as he stood inside the front door of his Southaven home in July 2017. Officers were serving a warrant for someone else and went to the wrong house.
The officers involved in the shooting, Zachary Durden and Samuel Maze, were not indicted by a grand jury.
The lawsuit claims Lopez was wrongfully and unconstitutionally killed by the officers.
Attorneys for the Lopez family will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit.
