Fans flock to FedExForum for 2019 NBA Draft party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes will be on the Memphis Grizzlies as they make the second overall NBA Draft pick Thursday night.
Grizzlies fans are gathering at FedExForum to watch the draft live.
The last time Grizz fans were in the building was on April 10, as they closed out their regular season.
Little did fans know, that would also be the last time any member of the "core four" would don a Grizz jersey.
It’s time to welcome in a new era of Memphis basketball.
The Grizzlies welcomed Jaren Jackson Jr. to the team at last year’s draft watch party.
For those who don't remember, the pick was met with a mixed reaction.
He turned out to be a great pick for Memphis, making the all-rookie first team.
The Grizzlies now have the second and 23rd pick.
The expectation is the Commissioner will be calling out Murray State’s Ja Morant for their number two pick. We will just have to wait and see.
The first 500 fans to arrive at the party will receive a free t-shirt.
Concession will be open all night for purchase.
We've been told there will be a few "surprise grizzly guests.”
Rapper Rob Base will also be performing his hit, "It takes two".
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and it’s absolutely free.
