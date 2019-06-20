Heat and humidity on the rise to end week

Rain and storms have moved out of the region, behind this system we will be left with heat and humidity to end the week and as we move through the weekend.
After a stormy night across the Mid-South, conditions have calmed across the region. A cold front is working through the region giving us extra clouds through midday, clearing as we push into the evening and tonight. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s and west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we remain mostly clear with winds out of the southeast around 5 mph and see our lows remain mild in the middle to lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon. While most of the area will remain dry, just remember to have the umbrella handy just in case you are under a shower. Highs will reach into the 90s tomorrow with heat index values in the 100 to 105 range. Remember to use caution as we welcome in summer tomorrow. Lows will stay in the upper 70s as we push through tomorrow night.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with just a pop-up afternoon showers possible. The heat index values will gain climb over 105 through the weekend. Highs will stay in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Remember to keep cool this weekend with the heat expected for the first weekend of the summer season.
NEXT WEEK OUTLOOK: Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Monday and we could see some rain linger into Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Highs will stay in the 80s through the start of next week with lows sticking around in the 70s. Keep with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the hot and humid forecast for the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
