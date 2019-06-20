Heat and humidity on the rise to end week

FRIDAY: We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon. While most of the area will remain dry, just remember to have the umbrella handy just in case you are under a shower. Highs will reach into the 90s tomorrow with heat index values in the 100 to 105 range. Remember to use caution as we welcome in summer tomorrow. Lows will stay in the upper 70s as we push through tomorrow night.