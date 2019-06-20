Hot and humid...maybe more storms Friday

It will remain hot and muggy through the evening with temperatures in the mid 80s and a heat index around 90.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat index readings will be around 100. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. A small batch of storms may move through northeast Arkansas into west Tennessee by late morning or early afternoon. There could be some high wind gusts with it, if it develops. Friday night looks muggy and warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
HOT WEEKEND AHEAD: Saturday looks hot again with highs in the low 90s and heat index values from 100-105. Isolated showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. Expect more clouds Sunday with highs in the low 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will back down into the upper 80s most of next week with lows in the low to mid 70s. The highest chance for showers or storms is on Monday. The rest of the week looks mainly dry with just an isolated shot at a shower or storm each afternoon.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
