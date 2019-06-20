Jury convicts man of kidnapping, beating girlfriend in 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It took a jury less than half an hour to convict a Holly Springs man of a brutal attack on his girlfriend in 2016.
Charlie Earl Evans, 42, is facing between 40 and 60 years in prison for especially aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment and causing serious bodily injury.
Prosecutors say Evans and his then-girlfriend were at a family gathering in Memphis May 29, 2016 when he became angry and threatened her. He took the woman to a wooded area, beat her, then took her to a downtown motel where he held her against her will.
The victim said Evans repeatedly hit her in her head, face and body for several hours before they finally left.
Prosecutors say Evans ran out of gas in Germantown where the woman was able to call police. He was arrested and she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Evans is in the Shelby County Jail until his sentencing July 18.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.