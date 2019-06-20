Kidnapping victim was previously involved with suspect, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need help finding a woman after she was abducted from a Memphis motel.
A City Watch was issued for 30-year-old Dayley Long, who has been considered an endangered missing person after she was kidnapped at gunpoint from the Red Roof Inn.
“If anything ever happened to her, that’s who we need to tell the police to look for.”
Dana Gilland says that is what her sister, Dayley Long told her.
Police say a man crashed through a window at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive around 10:15 Wednesday morning and fired three shots.
The room is where Dayley Long lives at the motel her sister said.
She also said Long has a child with the man.
Gilland said her sister was trying to get her life together.
Police say the man took Long at gunpoint, forcing her into a car. It has been described as a silver Toyota.
Gilland, who lives in North Carolina, says her sister used to date the man.
“They dated for a while. I guess I’m assuming he’s upset because she’s no longer with him," said Gilland.
Gilland says she is afraid for her sister.
“Their relationship was very turbulent," she said.
Police have been in contact with Long’s family in the Memphis area, as well as Gilland.
Long is five-feet, six inches and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark hair.
Gilland says the suspect is 38 years old.
She says Long’s family has her child.
The Red Roof Inn would only say it is cooperating with authorities and the motel ensures the safety of its guests.
If you see Long or the man she was with, call police.
