Local advocates unmoved by Trump’s threat to deport millions of illegal immigrants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he sent out an order, telling ICE agents across the country to deport millions of illegal aliens.
“And when people come into our country and when they come in illegally, they have to go out,” said President Donald Trump.
One immigration advocate in Memphis doesn't seem to take the President seriously.
“Somebody else would have said that I would be terrified, but then we've come to begun to learn this is political theater,” said Mauricio Calvo, Latin Memphis.
Mauricio Calvo with Latino Memphis says Trump doesn't have the manpower to carry out the order. Plus, the U.S. economy would crumble if millions of illegal immigrants would indeed be deported.
“Those people are working, and they are working for employers who are depending on their work. And you and I, as consumers, are depending on those products,” said Calvo.
However, the president has kept his promise of deporting a higher number of illegal aliens.
According to U.S. Immigration and Enforcement customs, fiscal year 2018 saw an 11 percent increase in ICE arrests over the previous year. Fiscal year 2017 saw a 30 percent increase over 2016.
Calvo says that's the real threat here in the Mid-south.
“There is a field ICE operation in Memphis that knocks and kicks doors every single day, and every single day families in Memphis are being separated and that’s a fact,” said Calvo.
This mass deportation is scheduled to begin sometime next week.
Details on how that will play out is not being made public.
