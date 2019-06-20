Memphis Grizzlies expected to pick Ja Morant in NBA Draft

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WMC) - Thursday night, 60 NBA Draft hopefuls will exhale a sigh of relief as they hear their names called on the Barclays Center stage in Brooklyn.
That doesn’t mean the pre-draft process hasn’t been enjoyable for some of the players.
One of the guys who has enjoyed it is former Murray State point guard Ja Morant.
He flew under the radar for most of his high school and college basketball career.
Morant really blew up this past season, possibly securing a spot at 2nd overall to the Memphis
He says he's soaked up the pre-draft process as much as he can.
“It’s very exciting. Obviously, it’s something I wasn’t used to a while ago, but after this season I got very used to it, and just being able to travel the world, visit new places for the first time, and just experience all this,” said Morant. “This is what every basketball player dreams of. Just having a chance to play at the NBA level, and right now I have that chance.”
