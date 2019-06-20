Police, fire pay increase to fall in the hands of voters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters will now be able to decide whether to raise sales tax in the city to pay for public safety in the upcoming municipal election.
The Shelby County Election Commission officially certified that ballot question at their headquarters in a scheduled meeting.
It's the result of a long-time push by police and fire associations to gather signatures and get the issue in front of voters.
“Allow the people the opportunity to decide and that's exactly what we are doing,” said Mike Williams, Memphis Police Association.
For Memphis Police Association president Mike Williams, this new fight for public safety is just beginning.
Wednesday, Shelby County Election Commission leaders announced they had validated enough of the 140,000 signatures submitted in January for the issue to make its way to the October ballot.
On Thursday, it became official.
The associations want to raise the sales tax in the city from 9.25 percent to 9.75 percent. The half percent uptick would go to restoring benefits cut for first responders and hiking pay to make them more competitive with peer cities.
“These officers, policemen, firefighters, dispatchers, public safety individuals... they deserve a better quality of life,” said Williams.
The associations have said they believe at least $53 million could be raised, with the excess funds going to pre-k or road paving.
Both groups spent all last summer canvassing the city to obtain the signatures.
“That is the great advantage of the secret ballot, you get to vote how you want and nobody knows how you voted. And there, you will see when the referendum takes place peoples’ honest opinions about raising the sales tax almost to 10 percent,” said Michael Nelson, WMC political analyst.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says voters can sign petitions in support of an issue, but that doesn’t always translate to “YES” votes at the polls.
The ballot question will add another layer to the election, as the MPA is no stranger to campaigning.
They were putting up various billboards and running ads in the past.
Williams says they plan to get their message out.
“We’re definitely going to reach out to the citizens of this city. We’re definitely going to do that,” said Williams.
Nelson says it’s going to be impossible for any municipal candidate, in the mayor’s race or seeking a city council seat, to not take a position on this ballot question.
We spoke with Mayor Jim Strickland’s office and a spokesperson said they’re reviewing it.
