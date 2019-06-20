Rain ending, but heat continues to cranks up

A few scattered showers will be possible early this morning, but most of the area will be clearing out by 9 am. Cloud cover will gradually clear, so we will have sunshine this afternoon. It will be a hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s. We will have a clear sky tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30% before 9 AM. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 88.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SE 5 mph. Low: 74.
FRIDAY: Friday will feature sunshine and a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. However, most of the area will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 90s tomorrow. Due to the high humidity, the heat index will be between 100 and 105 on Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with just pop-up afternoon showers possible in the afternoon. The heat index could once again climb to 105 over the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers will be possible on Monday and we could even see some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
