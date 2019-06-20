Severe storms bring down trees, power lines causing outages across Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) -Wednesday night storms brought down trees and power lines, knocking out power to nearly 40,000 MLGW customers. Currently, less than 13,000 are still in the dark.
The outages are widespread across Shelby County.
Tony Parker stared in disbelief at the mess left over in his yard in Frayser, after strong storms ripped through the Mid-South.
"We thought something blew up, you know, all our jewelry and stuff flying off the wall. I ran to the back thinking something happened. She come to the front and hollered, ‘A tree’s down,’” said Parker.
The tree missed Parker's house but landed on the corner of his neighbor's home and totaled his vehicle.
"Nobody was hurt. Our neighbor’s mom was asleep in the bedroom. Luckily, nobody was hurt at all,” said Parker.
Residents at a home on Whitaker Avenue in Whitehaven are also thankful to be alive after dealing with a similar situation.
"It was really just devastating like.. I can’t even give you the actual saying cause, I mean, just devastating,” said Ashley Jackson, resident.
Jackson says her family was sleeping when a tree fell on top of her children's bedroom.
Her three-year-old son, Ashton, was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.
Hours later, he was playing around the yard with no major injuries. He walked away with only a few scratches.
"Just taking it one day at a time, you know. Materialistic things, we're really not concerned about. Really just making sure everybody was fine and healthy and okay,” said Jackson.
In Lakeland, a homeowner filmed a nearby tree that caught fire after a power line fell on it.
An MLGW spokesperson says about 40,000 customers were without power in 500 locations across the Mid-South.
There were 60 crews out assessing damage.
No word yet on when power will be fully restored.
With temperatures rising, crews are actively working
