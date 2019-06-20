Severe storms knock down power lines, trees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms moved through the Mid-South through the early hours of Thursday morning, knocking down trees and power lines.
In Lakeland, David Shepard recorded a video of a power line that fell onto a tree, sparking a fire in his yard.
Emergency crews have been called to fix power lines across Shelby County all morning. MLGW said these need to be reported immediately by calling their 24-hour emergency hotline at 901-528-4465.
At its peak, 30,000 MLGW customers were without power. Their power outage map went down shortly after, so that number could be higher.
MLGW warns under no circumstances should you go near a downed power line or anything that is in contact with it. You cannot tell if the line is energized or not.
If you’re without power, don’t assume MLGW knows. You can report your outage at 901-544-6500.
