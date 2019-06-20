Social media reminders help decrease West Memphis car break-ins

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis Police Department is trying out a new targeted approach to cut down on preventable crime.
At the beginning of the year, the department started using crime-preventing reminders on social media.
West Memphis Police calls it the “9 p.m. routine.”
It's an idea they've borrowed from law enforcement in south Florida and it's already working.
These reminders, along with targeted patrol, has lead to an 84 percent drop in vehicle break-ins over the past month in West Memphis.
“We see that, especially when you get into the neighborhoods, you have people walking up and down the streets. They are looking for a wallet. They are looking for a purse, maybe looking for a gun in a vehicle. And if the door is locked, they simply move on to the next house,” said Chief Robert Langston, West Memphis Police Department.
A break-in can happen in a matter of seconds, if you leave yourself vulnerable with an unlocked vehicle.
So, remember lock up and take all valuables inside.
