Strong storms threaten the Mid-South overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heavy rain & thunderstorms will move through the Mid-South late tonight bringing a threat of severe weather to the area, especially along and south of the I-40 corridor. Intense lightning, hail, and damaging winds will also be possible. The main timeframe for storms will be from 10 PM until 4 AM.
TONIGHT: Rain & Storms WIND: SW 10-15 LOW: 72
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy WIND: SW 10 HIGH: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
THE REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will be possible early tomorrow with a gradually clearing sky by late afternoon. Summer begins Friday at 10:54 PM with a partly cloudy sky and a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.