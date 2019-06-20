TBI Most Wanted: Eric Balkin wanted for kidnapping, robbery and assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s latest addition to their Top 10 Most Wanted list is wanted by Memphis police, Shelby County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service for dozens of violent crimes.
Eric Anton Balkin, 35, has exhibited violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous, according to TBI, which says he’s been on the run for months.
Balkin is wanted by MPD and TBI for four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of intentionally evading arrest.
He’s also wanted by SCSO for assault and by the U.S. Marshals Service for probation violation on prior robbery charge.
Balkin is described as black, 5 feet 7 and 183 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
Call (800) TBI Find or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.