Tiger Men’s Baksetball AAC schedule set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers now know their conference opponents for the upcoming season in the American Athletic Conference.
Every school in the 12-team league plays seven of its 11 conference opponents twice, and the other four opponents once; two at home and two on the road.
The Tigers home and away games are against Cincinnati, UConn, Houston, USF, SMU, Tulane, Wichita State.
Home games will only be against East Carolina and Temple.
Memphis will travel to play UCF and Tulsa.
Dates and times for the games will be announced in late August.
