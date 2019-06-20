Timing and threat for a few severe storms overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of showers and storms will move through the Mid-South tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 p.m.
A few storms could be severe with high wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Heavy rain and lightning will be the other threats.
Not all locations will see storms, but the highest chance is in north Mississippi.
This is a low-end risk for severe storms since it is coming through at night.
There is not as much instability and heat available for the storms to feed off of, so that will also keep our severe threat lower.
The tornado threat is very low.
The First Alert Storm Team will monitor the storms until the threat is over and provide updates if any watches or warnings are issued.
Follow the WMC Weather App for updates throughout the night.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.