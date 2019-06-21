Camp helps students to promote peace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young people are speaking life into their community.
Dozens of Frayser middle schoolers spent the week learning how through Playback Memphis’ “Be the Peace" Camp.
"Everything that we're doing is to promote peace within the children so that can ripple out into their homes and their schools and their communities and Frayser needs that more than ever,” said Ann Wallace, program manager.
This is Wallace's first year working with kids at the Be the Peace Camp.
Instructors are encouraging them to get in touch with their feelings and talk about what’s bothering them.
Kelon Jackson is a rising sixth grader. He says the camp has taught him different ways to express himself and promote peace.
"I like expressing myself because it just lets me be me,” said Jackson.
Counselors encouraged campers to share their stories. Many of them said they often feel unsafe or unheard.
"We’ve seen a lot of growth, as far as taking care of one another’s feelings, that I don’t think they’re programmed to do,” said Wallace.
Friday, the campers took what they learned throughout the week and performed for loved ones.
Wallace says she hopes these are lessons that the kids will hold close to them no matter what happens in life.
"Be the Peace is fun because of the unity, community and the love that they share,” said Jasiah McGowan, camp participant.
