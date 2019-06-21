Fans celebrate Grizzlies’ draft picks at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Grizzlies fans watched the draft party on the jumbo tron inside FedExForum.
It wasn’t a surprise for the fans, but it was good to finally put the speculation to rest.
Fans started to line up outside FedExForum well before the first pick was announced.
"I believe this is the year. Grizzlies can take it al the way baby,” said Angela Denton, fan.
Fans came dressed for the occasion, in their favorite grizzlies gear from every grizzly era.
While some couldn’t help but to mourn the loss of the familiar faces of the franchise, others were ready to say goodbye to “Grit and Grind.”
"I think we should be called the ‘Run and Gun,’” said Mike Rogers, fan.
Rapper Rob Base performed his hit "It Takes Two,” before the Grizzlies made it official with the second pick of the draft.
Murray State's Ja Morant is going to be a grizzly and fans can't wait for him to get here.
"I think he brings hope. We have a lot of hope for a great season. It might not be this season coming up, but over the next couple of seasons,” said Dave Cummings, fan.
Morant called from the draft in New York to speak to Memphis media.
He says while he expected to be drafted by Memphis, he didn't know for sure until the Grizzlies called his name.
He says he’s excited to get here and get to work.
