Gang members plead guilty to federal racketeering charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several gang members have pleaded guilty to federal charges according, to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Six members of the Gangster Disciples gang were indicted in Operation .38 Special.
The operation began in May 2016 and has resulted in charges for 16 gang members.
Demarcus Crawford, 35, 40-year-old Shamar James, 38-year-old Demario Sprouse, 46-year-old Rico Harris, 43-year-old Denton Suggs, and 33-year-old Gerald Hampton have been identified as the gang members.
Authorities say they are responsible for several attempted murders, robberies, assaults, drug offenses, and more.
“Operation .38 Special demonstrates our ability and resolve to aggressively prosecute and hold accountable those who engage in organized criminal enterprises and gang conspiracies in furtherance of racketeering," U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said.
The group will be sentenced later this year.
