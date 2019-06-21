5 Great Things: CBU signs rugby player, West Memphis offers summer jobs for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is finally Friday and that means it's time to look back at 5 great things that happened in the Mid-South.
With the introduction of rugby at Christian Brothers University, one Memphis athlete is making history. Nadia Bonner-Burton will become the first rugby player signed to the school.
A group of West Memphis firefighters were honored by city leaders for their service and willingness to help a resident after his three lawnmowers were stolen. The homeowner was left cutting his grass with a sling blade, until the firefighters stepped in.
The owner of a world-renowned crafting business has picked Memphis as the spot for her next venture. Amy Howard of "Amy Howard at Home” has opened "A Maker's Studio" to help entrepreneurs kick off their businesses.
This week we learned when "Bluff City Law," the new NBC legal drama will premiere. The show will air at 9 p.m. following the season premiere of The Voice on September 23.
Hundreds of West Memphis youth will get the chance to make some cash this summer. Mayor Marco McClendon announced the start of a summer youth job program to help teens prepare for the future, all while making West Memphis a better place.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.