Grizzlies introduce Ja Morant to the Bluff City
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | June 21, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 2:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant was formally introduced as a player for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Memphis selected the Murray State point guard with the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20.

In a press conference at the FedexForum, Morant showed his gratitude for the opportunity to play in Memphis.

“It’s an honor to be here right now and be able to play for Memphis,” he said. “I’m excited.”

The 19-year-old will fill the gap made by Mike Conley, who was traded earlier this week, as point guard for the team.

