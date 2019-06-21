Grizzlies move up to pick Gonzaga’s Clarke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After selecting a no-brainer in Ja Morant at number 2, the Grizzlies had more work to do in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
With their newly-acquired 23rd overall pick (from Utah in the Mike Conley trade), the Grizzlies moved up a couple spots to get their man, Gonzaga power forward Brandon Clarke.
The Grizz traded a future second round pick with Oklahoma City to move up to pick 21, where Clarke was still available.
Clarke, a 6′8 power forward, led the nation with 3.2 blocks per game as a sophomore. He also averaged 17 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Clarke is excited to join his new teammates in the Bluff City.
“Ja is clearly one of the most fun players to watch ever for me,” he said. “And you know Jaren (Jackson) is also a very big great talent. So I’m just really looking forward to playing with those guys.”
Clarke was seen by many as a lottery pick but fell on draft night, which could be a huge boost for the Grizz if he plays up to his potential.
The big man is even from the original home of the Grizzlies--Vancouver, Canada.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.