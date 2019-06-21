Grizzlies select Ja Morant with second overall draft pick

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WMC) - For weeks now, we’ve had to refer to Ja Morant as the guy the Grizzlies are “most likely” to select. All that probable talk is over now.
Morant is now a Memphis Grizzly. The Grizz selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and Morant’s journey to this point would not be possible without the support of his parents.
His dad gave up an international pro-basketball career to raise him. His mom has been instrumental in his upbringing as well.
We caught up with him, right after he was drafted, to understand that moment for the Morant family.
“It was, for me, it was just a way of telling them, ‘thank you for everything they’ve done. Not only for me on the court, but making me into the young man I am today, because I’m only 19.' I’m just thankful for them, and everything they’ve done for me, and we all achieved a dream today," said Morant.
The Grizzlies also selected former Gonzaga power forward Brandon Clarke with the 21st overall pick, through a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Another huge get for the Grizz.
