Hot & humid, pop-up storms possible

It's a dry morning, but there could be an isolated storm this afternoon, especially for areas north of I-40. We will also have high heat and humidity, which means the heat index will climb above 100. The actual high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. There will be a clear sky tonight with lows in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: S 10-15 mph. High: 91.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 77.
WEEKEND: Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but a stray storm will be possible in the afternoon and evening. There will be more cloud cover on Sunday and another chance for afternoon pop-up storms. The heat index could climb to 105 on Saturday and it will also be sticky on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be likely on Monday, but it will not be a complete wash-out. Any rain the rest of the week will be pop-up showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s all week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB