Last chance to tour 2019 St. Jude Dream Home before the giveaway

Last chance to tour the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home in Lakeland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time is running out to get a glimpse inside the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

This weekend is the last weekend to tour the beautiful four-bedroom, four-bath home built by Southern Serenity in Lakeland. The home is approximately 3,400-square-feet and estimated at $475,000.

Giveaway tickets are sold out but you can still register for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Home Store or Stash Home.

The Dream Home is at 5046 Adagio Lane in Lakeland. It’s open for tours until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

