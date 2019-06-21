Last chance to tour 2019 St. Jude Dream Home before the giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Time is running out to get a glimpse inside the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.
This weekend is the last weekend to tour the beautiful four-bedroom, four-bath home built by Southern Serenity in Lakeland. The home is approximately 3,400-square-feet and estimated at $475,000.
Giveaway tickets are sold out but you can still register for a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Home Store or Stash Home.
The Dream Home is at 5046 Adagio Lane in Lakeland. It’s open for tours until 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.
Be sure to tune in to WMC Action News 5 Sunday at 2 p.m. to find out who will win the gorgeous home!
