Louisville rallies for 4-3 win over Mississippi State

Louisville, which entered the night 1-16 when trailing after eight innings, tied it at 3 in the ninth when Jake Snider walked leading off against Gordon (5-1) and took second on the reliever's pickoff attempt in the dirt. Oriente singled into left center, and Jake Mangum came up throwing. Snider slid in headfirst ahead of Dustin Skelton's tag attempt and the Mississippi State catcher couldn't hold onto the ball. Oriente took second on the throw home.