Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing twin brothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for 12-year-old twin brothers who went missing Thursday.
Jaden and Jeremiah Thomas were last seen in the 4500 block of Ross Road.
According to police, the boys ran away on foot around 6:20 p.m. Both have been diagnosed with mental illnesses.
Jaden wore a black t-shirt with “Copper” on it, black basketball shorts and black and gray shoes. Jeremiah wore a blue t-shirt with “Maseo Walker Band” and black jeans.
If you see the twins, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.